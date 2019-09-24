By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan is one of Russia's stable, reliable and historical trading partners.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said this at the opening of the 28th International Food Exhibition WorldFood Moscow on 24 September.

The ambassador stressed that relations in economy, as well as in other sectors are developing dynamically.

He added that trade between the two countries increased by over 19 percent in 2018, and over the 7 months of 2019, this figure grew by more than 23 percent.

Bulbuloglu noted that food products exported from Azerbaijan are in great demand in Russia. “Winemaking is successfully developing in Azerbaijan, which allows us to hope that our wines will be successfully sold on the Russian market.”

Bulbuloglu said that WorldFood Moscow has become one of the main venues in Moscow, where not only Russian, but also food producers from different continents and countries meet, present their products and expand cooperation. He added that “For the third year in a row, Azerbaijan is an official partner of the exhibition and presents its products at a single stand Made in Azerbaijan."

Azerbaijan's representation in the WorldFood Moscow international food exhibition promotes local agricultural and food products in foreign markets, and allows realizing export potential in this area.

Russia is Azerbaijan’s largest trade partner and similar exhibitions serve as an additional impetus for expanding trade and economic ties.

The 28th WorldFood Moscow International Food Exhibition is held for the first time at Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center. In 2019, Azerbaijan became the partner country of the exhibition, offering a wide range of food products, wines and other alcoholic beverages to the Russian markets as part of the Made in Azerbaijan national stand. The total area of the stand is more than 400 square meters.

WorldFood Moscow is attended by over 1,500 Russian and foreign food and beverage suppliers from 65 countries and 43 regions of Russia. For the first time, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Chile are represented at the exhibition. More than 30,000 people visit the WorldFood Moscow exhibition annually.

Launched in 2016, the Made in Azerbaijan brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz