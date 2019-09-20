By Trend

This year, production of 100,000 tons of certified seeds is expected in Azerbaijan, deputy head of the department for registration and seed control of plant varieties of the Agro Services Agency Khagani Mammadov said at a press conference “The current state of seed production and agrochemical services”, Trend reports Sept. 19.

He said that analyses regarding quality of planting seeds are taking place in 12 regional seed certification centers (in Guba, Barda, Goygol, Gakh, Salyan, Tovuz, Shamakhi, Sheki, Ujar, Lankaran, Beylagan and Sabirabad districts) and in the Republican seed certification center (Absheron Peninsula).

“The centers have with modern tools and equipment, and farmers can check the quality of certified seeds in the laboratories,” he noted. “It is very important that each variety is selected correctly in accordance with the climatic and soil conditions of a district.”

It was noted that in the near future, seed fairs are planned to be held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

