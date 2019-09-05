By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Attaching great attention to development of entrepreneurship, the state supports the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan’s economy by facilitating establishment of non-oil production enterprises.

A furniture factory was commissioned in Khirdalan city on September 4. The enterprise was launched by Caspian Design Furniture LLC.

Speaking at opening ceremony of the enterprise, Sahib Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Economy stated that systematic reforms, aimed at support of the small and medium-sized businesses, contributed to the expansion of the industrial sector and the opening of new facilities in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the creation of high-tech competitive industrial enterprises is result of a successful industrialization policy in the country, and that Azerbaijan develops mechanisms of state support for the development of entrepreneurship, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

Mammadov added that the opening of the new enterprise, in which about three million manats ($1.7 million) was invested, will help expand the export opportunities of local products sold under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

The new enterprise will produce 1,200 items of different furniture per year. Thanks to the launch of the new factory, 30 permanent work places have been opened, and in the future it is planned to bring this figure to 100.

Earlier, a combi boiler heating systems production plant was put into operation on the territory of the Absheron region. The plant was established by the Azerbaijani-Chinese joint venture Elektrogas with the support of SMEs Development Agency.

Two million manats ($1.17 million) was invested in the construction of the plant which currently employs 30 people. In future, there is a plan to raise the number of staff to 200.

Azerbaijan makes each effort to progress the role of the private sector in the economy by increasing the level of entrepreneurial activity. The government makes emphasis on the establishment of strong entrepreneurial base in the country to strengthen private sector's share in the national economy.

Different programs, aimed at creating opportunities for jobless to become an entrepreneur, is a bright example of reforms.

As part of these measures, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population provides low-income families with various assets (goods, materials, livestock) so that they can start their small business.

