By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
August 19
|
1.7
|
August 26
|
1.7
|
August 20
|
1.7
|
August 27
|
1.7
|
August 21
|
1.7
|
August 28
|
1.7
|
August 22
|
1.7
|
August 29
|
1.7
|
August 23
|
1.7
|
August 30
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0166 manats or 0.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8855 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
August 19
|
1.8856
|
August 26
|
1.8943
|
August 20
|
1.8846
|
August 27
|
1.8868
|
August 21
|
1.8859
|
August 28
|
1.8848
|
August 22
|
1.8840
|
August 29
|
1.8839
|
August 23
|
1.8816
|
August 30
|
1.8777
|
Average weekly
|
1.8843
|
Average weekly
|
1.8855
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0256 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
August 19
|
0.0256
|
August 26
|
0.0257
|
August 20
|
0.0254
|
August 27
|
0.0257
|
August 21
|
0.0256
|
August 28
|
0.0256
|
August 22
|
0.0258
|
August 29
|
0.0255
|
August 23
|
0.0259
|
August 30
|
0.0255
|
Average weekly
|
0.0257
|
Average weekly
|
0.0256
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0018 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2919 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
August 19
|
0.3045
|
August 26
|
0.2929
|
August 20
|
0.3010
|
August 27
|
0.2919
|
August 21
|
0.2965
|
August 28
|
0.2917
|
August 22
|
0.2966
|
August 29
|
0.2918
|
August 23
|
0.2946
|
August 30
|
0.2911
|
Average weekly
|
0.2986
|
Average weekly
|
0.2919
