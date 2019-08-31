By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 19 1.7 August 26 1.7 August 20 1.7 August 27 1.7 August 21 1.7 August 28 1.7 August 22 1.7 August 29 1.7 August 23 1.7 August 30 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0166 manats or 0.9 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8855 manats. Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 19 1.8856 August 26 1.8943 August 20 1.8846 August 27 1.8868 August 21 1.8859 August 28 1.8848 August 22 1.8840 August 29 1.8839 August 23 1.8816 August 30 1.8777 Average weekly 1.8843 Average weekly 1.8855 The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0256 manats. Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 19 0.0256 August 26 0.0257 August 20 0.0254 August 27 0.0257 August 21 0.0256 August 28 0.0256 August 22 0.0258 August 29 0.0255 August 23 0.0259 August 30 0.0255 Average weekly 0.0257 Average weekly 0.0256 The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0018 manats or 0.6 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2919 manats. Official AZN/TRY exchange rate August 19 0.3045 August 26 0.2929 August 20 0.3010 August 27 0.2919 August 21 0.2965 August 28 0.2917 August 22 0.2966 August 29 0.2918 August 23 0.2946 August 30 0.2911 Average weekly 0.2986 Average weekly 0.2919

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz