Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the French company Suez makes a significant contribution to further improvement of water infrastructure in the country.

Operating on five continents, the company’s activities aim at achieving effective and sustainable resource management. Suez supports its customers by helping them switch from the linear model that consumes more resources to a cyclical model designed to process and restore the resources for future use.

Suez will deal with water purification in oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan, the company told Trend.

“As for our cooperation with Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Suez together with local partner NOBEL OIL are completing negotiations on a memorandum of understanding on the creation of a joint venture, which will allow local production of chemicals necessary for water purification in the oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan and neighboring countries,” said Suez.

As one of the world's 50 largest oil companies, SOCAR has a significant position in a number of regional and international energy projects. Currently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in the country, and also operates more than 370 filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine.

So far, Suez has participated in several drinking water treatment projects in Baku and Sumgayit. Recently, Azersu JSC and the Suez Group company signed an agreement on water management and water loss in the city of Sumgayit.

The duration of the agreement is 20 years. The following work will be carried out under the contract: water distribution, consumer management, wastewater collection and treatment. The focus will be on the quality and the continuity of the works.

In addition, Suez is involved in the implementation of a pilot project in Baku within the framework of the FASEP (Private Sector Research and Assistance Fund) program.

Earlier, the French Ministry of Economy and Finance allocated a grant of 700,000 euros for the FASEP. The project consists of two parts – detecting of water loss and obtaining energy from water silt.

Within the FASEP project, a pilot project aimed at reducing water loss will be implemented in Baku. The FASEP program is designed to assist local authorities in conducting research in the preparation of infrastructure investment projects.

