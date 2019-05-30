By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The Azerbaijani carpet is a traditional handmade textile of various sizes, the beauty of which cannot be described by just words. On the practical side, quality raw materials are part and parcel of a carpet.

Tural Safarov, the head of press service at Azerkhalcha OJSC, told Trend on May 30 that starting next year, carpet workshops in Azerbaijan will weave carpets using local raw materials.

Safarov stated that from 2020, wool spinning and dyeing factory of Azerkhalcha will start operating within Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

“Pure wool, wool fiber, natural and chemical dyes to be produced at the factory, along with meeting the local needs, will be exported to foreign markets, but at the first stage, the primary goal is to meet internal needs,” he said.

The head of press service noted that in conformity with the orders, natural or chemical dyes will be put up for sale after demand of Azerkhalcha’s branches, other industrial enterprises of the country and private carpet enterprises will be met.

“Thus, import dependency will be completely eliminated,” he pointed out.

Safarov added that wool acceptance has already begun at procurement points. These points accept only crude wool. Educational activities were also carried out to organize this work at the high level.

“When harvesting wool, preference will be given to receiving wool that is suitable for producing fiber to make carpets, and the wool that is not suitable for producing fiber will be put up for sale as raw materials after washing. It is already established which country has the need for such raw materials,” Safarov emphasized.

The main objective of Azerkhalcha is the production and export of carpets and carpet products, the organization of their sales in the country and abroad, the application of new technologies in the production of carpets and carpet products, the modernization and effective use of the material and technical base, and the implementation of other activities related to the development of this field.

Introducing to the world the Azerbaijani carpets woven on the basis of local raw materials as a true brand of Azerbaijan is one of the main tasks set before the company. Therefore, Azerkhalcha strives to expand connections with international organizations and companies specialized in carpet making, including reputable publications, thereby promoting the position of Azerbaijani carpets in the international carpet market.

