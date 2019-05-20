By Trend

Enhancing the quality of justice will improve the investment and business environment in Azerbaijan, said Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports May 20.

Mammadov reminded that one of the Agency’s mandates is to protect the legitimate interests of SMEs, noting that this directly affects the effectiveness of the Agency’s work in other areas.

He added that the reforms being carried out in the judicial and legal system of Azerbaijan over the past years have significantly contributed to the strengthening of the judicial institution.

“As noted in the relevant decree by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, reforms that are being carried out in all areas to ensure sustainable progress of the country dictate the need to begin a new stage in the development of the judicial system and deepen reforms in this area,” Mammadov said. “From this point of view, the measures reflected in the presidential decree on deepening reforms in the judicial and legal system cover important issues serving to improvement of the quality and effectiveness of justice and as a result improvement of the investment and business environment.”

Noting that the provisions of the decree are aimed at protecting the rights of entrepreneurs, he stressed the importance of these provisions in terms of solving the problems of subjects of SMEs, and also put forward proposals for conducting educational events for entrepreneurs on a single judicial experience, the transition to electronic office work in the judicial system, etc.

On April 3, 2019, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on deepening reforms in the judicial and legal system.

The decree states that reforms that are being carried out in all areas to ensure sustainable progress of Azerbaijan dictate the need to begin a new stage in the development of the judicial and legal system and deepen reforms in this area.

In order to speed up the process of forming justice that meets the requirements of time and enjoys high prestige in society, it is necessary to further expand the possibilities of applying to courts, increase transparency in the activities of courts, increase the efficiency of legal proceedings, ensure full and timely implementation of court decisions, strengthen measures taken to eliminate red tape and other negative phenomena.

At the same time, to ensure the effective operation of justice mechanisms, it is necessary to improve the social protection of judges and members of the judiciary, continue to upgrade the relevant infrastructure, fully utilize the advantages of using modern information technologies in court proceedings and solve other important issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz