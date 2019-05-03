By Trend

Twenty-one laboratories were created in Azerbaijan to conduct analysis in the field of food safety, Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of the Food Safety Agency, said.

Tahmazli made the remarks at the presentation of the State Food Safety Program in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025, Trendreports on May 3.

He stressed that six of these laboratories were established in Absheron district, while 15 in the country’s districts.

“A number of measures were implemented to ensure transparency in the field of food safety, attract professional staff and develop the material and technical base,” Tahmazli said.

While speaking about the state program, Tahmazli stressed that its implementation will provide the population with healthy and safe food products and greatly reduce the number of foodborne diseases.

“At the same time, the State Program envisages bringing food standards and norms into conformity with international requirements, improving the issue of providing the population with qualitative food and food safety, improving the quality and safety of food products and, thus, increasing the competitiveness of local products and their export potential,” he added.

On April 29, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the decree approving the "State program for ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025".

According to the decree, the State Program is approved to provide the country’s population with safe and qualitative food products, increase the transparency and efficiency of the food safety system and bring it in line with international requirements.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz