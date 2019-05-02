By Trend

Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 200.1 million manats on May 1, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the recent transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and reached 198.9 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price of 99.4773 manats per note.

The transactions on bonds in the secondary market accounted for 163,500 manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance (80,600 manats) and the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($48,800 – 82,900 manats).

The volume of transactions in the BSE secondary stock market reached 1,900 manats.

During the day, 525 stock transactions were concluded.

The volume of REPO transactions reached 1 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 2)

