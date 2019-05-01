By Trend

As of Jan. 1, 2019, 47 percent of the work reflected in the strategic roadmap on the prospects of Azerbaijan’s national economy was completed, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

He was speaking May 1 at a press conference dedicated to monitoring and the estimated results of the implementation of Azerbaijan’s strategic roadmaps.

He said that 9 percent of the work has been partially completed and 48 percent of the work has been scheduled for implementation.

"As part of a strategic roadmap aimed at developing financial services, 64 percent of the work was completed, while 8 percent of the work was partially implemented, and 28 percent are awaiting execution. As for the development of telecommunications and information technology, 50 percent of the work was completed, while 8 percent of the work was partially completed and 42 percent are awaiting execution," he said.

"As part of a strategic roadmap aimed at developing financial services, 64 percent of the work was completed, while 8 percent of the work was partially implemented, and 28 percent are awaiting execution. As for the development of telecommunications and information technology, 50 percent of the work was completed, while 8 percent of the work was partially completed and 42 percent are awaiting execution," he said.

