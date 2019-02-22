By Trend

Starting from late 2019, using the Baku-Alat-Astara-Iranian Border highway will be paid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports on Feb. 22.

The necessary work related to the matter has already been carried out, Mammadov noted.

"Since there is an alternative to this road, it was decided that it could be paid. In this regard, we submitted a proposal to the relevant authorities, which was adopted by the head of state and the Cabinet of Ministers," he added.

Mammadov added that a 172-kilometer section of the highway is planned to become paid before the end of 2019.

