The issue of high prices for lamb meat in Azerbaijan has been clarified, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee told Trend.

Earlier, false information was distributed in social networks, and a hint was made that the lamb meat imported into the country in 2018 was registered upon the figures “required by customs bodies”, rather than upon the prices indicated in the invoice.

Some 350 kilograms of lamb meat imported to Azerbaijan in 2018 at a price of $17.7 per kilogram were registered upon the documents submitted by the importers and there are no risk factors in the documents submitted to the customs bodies.

"Meanwhile, 350 kg of lamb meat coat $6,180 and it is ridiculous to think that the customs bodies made manipulations upon this price. As for the high price of meat, it is specially ordered by some restaurants in the country and is sold at a high price in the world market," said the committee.

The customs statistics on import and export operations is drawn up absolutely transparently in accordance with the legislation.

