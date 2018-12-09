By Trend

The search for new salt deposits at the Boyukduz mine in the Kangarly District of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is scheduled to start in 2019, Anar Asadullayev, director of Nakhchivan Duz Istehsali Ltd., told Trend.

"It is difficult to say what month the work might begin, everything will depend on the surveys that are being carried out by specialists at the salt mine," Asadullayev said.

He went on saying that the medium-term plans of the company include opening new centers for the sale of the Nakhchivan salt.

"The main sales center is located in Barda, but we also plan to expand our distribution network in a year and a half. Opening of such centers is expected in the northern and southern regions of Azerbaijan," Asadullayev said.

The company produces table and industrial salt.

The company's products have a Certificate of Conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents, as well as a hygiene certificate issued by the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Azerbaijani Healthcare Ministry.

Nakhchivan Duz Istehsali Ltd. operates modern equipment made in Russia, Turkey and Iran.

