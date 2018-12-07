By Trend

In January-October 2018, 10 leading companies of Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $615.6 million, according to the Export Review, published by the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

These companies exported goods worth $486.6 million in the first ten months of 2017.

The share of Azerbaijan’s biggest exporters of non-oil products in the reporting period accounted for $348.4 million, while the share of private companies accounted for $267.2 million.

Ranking of 10 leading companies and individuals in terms of non-oil exports in January-October 2018:

Company/ individual Sector Volume of exports (in $ million) in January-October 2018 Volume of exports (in $ million) in January-October 2017 SOCAR Department of Marketing and Economic Operations State 151.5 122.6 Representative office of Azerbaijan International Mining Company Private 88.5 65.6 Det-al Aluminium LTD State 84.6 86.3 Azerenerji State 59 36.2 MKT Istehsalat Kommersiya LLC Private 52.5 22.3 Kapitan Fruits LLC Private 51.8 0 Baku Steel Company LLC Private 47.7 50.9 SOCAR Methanol LLC State 26.8 35.7 AzFruitTrade LLC Private 26.7 0 AzerGold LLC State 26.5 67

In January-October 2018, Azerbaijani companies exported non-oil products worth $1.35 billion, which is 11 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Dec. 7)

