In January-October 2018, 10 leading companies of Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $615.6 million, according to the Export Review, published by the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
These companies exported goods worth $486.6 million in the first ten months of 2017.
The share of Azerbaijan’s biggest exporters of non-oil products in the reporting period accounted for $348.4 million, while the share of private companies accounted for $267.2 million.
Ranking of 10 leading companies and individuals in terms of non-oil exports in January-October 2018:
|
Company/ individual
|
Sector
|
Volume of exports (in $ million) in January-October 2018
|
Volume of exports (in $ million) in January-October 2017
|
SOCAR Department of Marketing and Economic Operations
|
State
|
151.5
|
122.6
|
Representative office of Azerbaijan International Mining Company
|
Private
|
88.5
|
65.6
|
Det-al Aluminium LTD
|
State
|
84.6
|
86.3
|
Azerenerji
|
State
|
59
|
36.2
|
MKT Istehsalat Kommersiya LLC
|
Private
|
52.5
|
22.3
|
Kapitan Fruits LLC
|
Private
|
51.8
|
0
|
Baku Steel Company LLC
|
Private
|
47.7
|
50.9
|
SOCAR Methanol LLC
|
State
|
26.8
|
35.7
|
AzFruitTrade LLC
|
Private
|
26.7
|
0
|
AzerGold LLC
|
State
|
26.5
|
67
In January-October 2018, Azerbaijani companies exported non-oil products worth $1.35 billion, which is 11 percent more than in the same period of 2017.
(1.7 manats = $1 on Dec. 7)
