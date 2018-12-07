By Trend

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan expects to exceed the forecast on revenues to the 2019 state budget, Trend reports citing the SCC Chairman Safar Mehdiyev.

Mentioning that in the summer, SCC's 2018 forecast on customs duties increased by 760 million manats, Mehdiyev noted that this forecast has already been exceeded.

Mehdiyev underlined that for the time being, the revenues to the state budget through the State Customs Committee have exceeded 3 billion manats.

"We believe these figures will increase by the end of the year," Mehdiyev added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz