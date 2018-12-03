By Narmina Mammadova

The introduction of local products to international markets is boosting the non-oil sector of country's economy and strengthens business ties with foreign countries. Therefore, Azerbaijan is organizing a number of export missions to foreign countries in order to promote national products.

The Made in Azerbaijan brand, launched by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 5, 2016, envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets. The brand is highly successful in regional and world markets, and Azerbaijan’s local output meets all the necessary standards.

Positive results of the measures taken by the state may be seen even now.

In January-October 2018, the export on non-oil products amounted to $1billion 351 million, that is up $132 up million or 11% from the previous year, Report informs.

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, in the reporting period, the most non-oil products worth were exported to Russia - $467.1 million (10 percent more compared to the previous year). Non-oil exports amounted to $293.8 million (21 percent more) to Turkey, $114.4 million- to Switzerland (1 percent more) and $38.4 million to Kazakhstan (48 percent more). Export to Georgia decreased to $106.5 million to (4 percent less).

In October 2018, the export on non-oil products amounted to $144 million. Russia imported products worth $64.9 million, Turkey - $18.2 million, Switzerland - $9.2 million, Georgia - $9.1 million, Ukraine - $7.3 million.

The first place among non-oil sector goods exported in ten months is occupied by tomatoes ($ 149.9 million), second place - gold ($ 99.9 million) and third place - polyethylene in primary form with a specific weight below 0.94 ($ 68.5 million dollars).

The export value of fruits and vegetables in January-October 2018 amounted to $ 405.5 million, plastics and plastic products - $ 103.6 million, aluminum and aluminum products - $ 102.7 million, electricity - $ 60 million, ferrous metals and products from them - $ 72.2 million dollars, cotton fiber - $ 64.5 million dollars, chemical products -$ 63.9million dollars, cotton yarn - $ 19 million dollars.

Persimmon ($ 23.4 million) is at the first place in the structure of exports. Peeled hazelnuts ($ 13.3 million) and apples ($ 7 million) are at the second and third places, respectively.

Export missions (China, Dubai, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Germany, Kazakhstan) with the participation of local manufacturers began from November 2016. As a result of the first export missions, the export of red wine to China and food products to the UAE started in November 2016.

Agreements were also reached on the export of honey to Dubai, pomegranate juice to European markets, fruit juices to Afghanistan and Pakistan, pipes, and polyethylene products to Pakistan. The supply of street and city furniture to Qatar has already begun. In addition, at exhibitions in Dubai (Gulfood 2017) and Germany (Prowein), where Azerbaijani companies took part in a single stand, orders for exporting hazelnuts to Spain were received. Negotiations on the export of fruits and vegetables, fruit juices, honey, and powdered milk, meat, tea, nuts to the countries of the Persian Gulf and access to trading networks operating in this region were held.

Negotiations were also held on the supply of lemonade, mineral waters and naphthalan ointment to Kazakhstan.

Agreements were reached on the export of products to Turkey within the mission of 19 companies operating in food, construction and construction materials, chemical industry, furniture manufacturing and tourism in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic during the visit to Istanbul in October 2018.

On November 6-9, 2018, local companies, that visited Sofia as part of the export mission, reached an agreement to export pomegranates, pomegranate juices, nuts and other products.

The Azerbaijani export mission to the capital of Germany was organized by the support of the Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO). The export mission took place on November 27-30, 2018.

The export missions of Azerbaijan continue to expand with the aim of promoting country's non-oil products abroad.

As many as 25 export missions are expected to be organized in 2019. Local entrepreneurs will participate in major trade fair in Russia, UAE and Germany in February. The new market at which Azerbaijan aims is South Korea, Azerbaijan will be participating in the food fair there in May 2019.

Export missions to UAE and Saudi Arabia will be organized by the end of this year.

The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of the Azerbaijani products and will further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of the GDP.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz