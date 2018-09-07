By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan Taxes Ministry will fill in the first versions of tax returns instead of taxpayers and send them to the taxpayers for approval, head of the information security division of the digital tax administration department of the ministry Agshin Majidov said on September 6.

“Currently, taxpayers themselves fill in the tax returns and then submit them to the ministry. However, taxpayers face certain difficulties in filling-in declarations,” he noted, adding that in this regard, work is underway to modernize the interdepartmental electronic integration system.

Majidov further said that it is also planned to simplify the sending of electronic invoices.

“Presently, there are certain difficulties in the preparation of electronic invoices. In this regard, it is planned to improve the information system of the ministry, pay special attention to the design of the user interface and simplify the sending of electronic invoices,” he noted.

Majidov added that as part of the wider use of digital technologies, the ministry plans to create online cash registers. Currently, the process of sending information from cash registers to the system of the Taxes Ministry is carried out in offline mode.

“The exchange of information between the information system of the ministry and the online cash register will be carried out online. As a result, the data on the taxpayer’s transactions in the ministry’s system will be more accurate, and the transparency in the sales accounting will increase,” he mentioned, adding that it is planned to revise the technical requirements for cash registers.

The national tax system has passed a thorough process of modernization since technological base of the tax system was established. The system has a wide range of technical capabilities. Today, Azerbaijan’s tax system offers the taxpayers majority of tax services used in the most advanced countries.

The priorities of the country’s tax policy include the improvement of personnel training by using modern methods of education, increasing international cooperation and integrating the tax legislation into the international tax system, the expansion of coverage and the improvement of electronic services, and the improvement of fiscal and regulatory functions of the tax policy.

