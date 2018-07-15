By Trend:

Azerbaijan is interested in using France's experience in expanding its export potential, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said at an event dedicated to the national holiday of France - the Bastille Day.

He noted that France was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan.

"Cooperation between the two countries has been developing dynamically since the establishment of diplomatic relations. I believe that there is great potential for further expansion of cooperation," he said.

Deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan is interested in using the experience of France also in the development of the non-oil sector.

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez, in her turn, noted that 2018 is a special year in relations between France and Azerbaijan.

"The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Le Drian, visited Baku for the first time on the occasion of the Centenary of the First Republic. His visit followed that of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, His Excellence Mr. Mammadyarov, who came to Paris on the 16th of January," she said.