Azerkhalcha OJSC, scientific and creative-production association, will sign a major contract for the supply of carpets to Japan by the end of the year.

Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha Vidadi Muradov told reporters on July 10 within the framework of the scientific and practical conference entitled as “Prospects and achievements of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan”.

Muradov went on to say that, firstly, the samples of Azerbaijani carpets will be sent to Japan.

“Today, many countries are interested in Azerbaijani carpets. The countries of Africa, the American continent and Australia are among them. A huge number of tourists come to the country, which also affects the growth of demand. The carpets produced in the country meet the world quality standards,” Muradov said.

The head of the company also said that it is planned to open 10 new carpet factories, thus their number will be brought to 30, where 4,500 people will be provided with jobs.

Further, he underlined that it is planned to open 10 more branches of the company in Azerbaijan.

“Today, there are 10 branches of Azerkhalcha, where 830 people work and all branches are equipped with the most advanced facilities and all necessary conditions have been created.

According to him, works on their construction are already underway and parallel to the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, a wool spinning dyeing factory is also being built, which will be put into operation by the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov told journalists that the creation of such a factory in Azerbaijan will allow reducing the dependence of the country on the import of raw materials, in particular dyes and yarn.

The deputy minister added that stations for the wool making will also be created in the country.

Azerkhalcha was established in May 2016 under the decree of President Ilham Aliyev. The Company is focused on production and export of carpets and carpet products, organization of sales both domestically and internationally, application of new technologies in the production of carpets and carpet products, modernization and productive usage of equipment and facilities, and implementation of other tasks related to the development of this field.

At present, the branches of Azerkhalcha operate in Horadiz, Guba, Khachmaz, Tovuz, Gazakh, Agstafa, Gabala, Ismayilli, etc.

Azerbaijani carpets are one of the branches of the carpet art of the East. It is impossible to describe the Azerbaijani carpet in two words. This is a whole artistic work, in which the multicolored nature of the ancient eastern state is imprinted: the celestial blue, forest greens, the whiteness of snowy mountain peaks and the velvet emerald shadow of the thickets on the slopes.

There are seven carpet weaving schools in Azerbaijan by geographical distinction, compositions, production techniques: Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, Tabriz schools.

In November 2010, Azerbaijani carpets were included in the list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage” of UNESCO.

