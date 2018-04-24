Trend:

Deputy Executive Director of the State Fund for development of information technologies under the Ministry of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan Azer Bayramov was elected Chairman of the intergovernmental expert group on e-Commerce and the digital economy of the United Nations, the State Fund told Trend April 24.

The election was held last week in Geneva during the last meeting of the intergovernmental expert group conducted on April 18-20, which, along with representatives of government agencies from more than 100 countries, was also attended by representatives of such large companies as Alibaba Group, Google, eBay and others.

Bayramov was elected Chairman of the group by an open vote and will head the office for one year.

The responsibilities of the intergovernmental group of experts on electronic commerce and digital economy were agreed upon the Trade and Development Board on April 5, 2017, and its first session was held during October 4-6, 2017 in Geneva.

Earlier, at the first plenary meeting (October 4, 2017), the intergovernmental group of experts on electronic commerce and digital economy elected Shamim Ahsan (Bangladesh) as its Chairperson and Nagva al-Shenawi (Egypt) and Taavo Lumiste (Estonia) as Vice-Chairpersons.

In the agreed policy recommendations of the first session of the intergovernmental group, it was decided that the second session would focus on enhancing the benefits of domestic and international e-commerce for development of the developing countries.

During the second session, such topics as the development of local platforms for domestic and international e-commerce were considered, the obstacles faced by the developing countries were discussed, the successful experience of developed and developing countries in this area was considered, etc.

