19 April 2018 10:44 (UTC+04:00)
109
By Trend
The prices of the main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on April 19, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of gold increased by 13.906 manats to 2297.992 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 18.
The cost of silver increased by 0.8118 manats to 29.2889 manats per ounce.
The cost of platinum increased by 12.614 manats to 1610.1125 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 40.3665 manats to 1765.705 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
April 19, 2018
|
April 18, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2297.992
|
2284.086
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
29.2889
|
28.4771
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1610.1125
|
1597.4985
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1765.705
|
1725.3385
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz