By Trend

The prices of the main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on April 19, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 13.906 manats to 2297.992 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 18.

The cost of silver increased by 0.8118 manats to 29.2889 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 12.614 manats to 1610.1125 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 40.3665 manats to 1765.705 manats in the country.

Precious metals April 19, 2018 April 18, 2018 Gold XAU 2297.992 2284.086 Silver XAG 29.2889 28.4771 Platinum XPT 1610.1125 1597.4985 Palladium XPD 1765.705 1725.3385

