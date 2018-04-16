By Trend

The mission of the Bureau of International Exhibitions (BIE) will arrive in Azerbaijan on April 16 to assess the country’s application for EXPO 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The mission will be in the country until April 19.

Azerbaijan proposed to organize the Baku EXPO 2025 from May 10 to November 10.

The exhibition’s topic will be “Developing human capital, building a better future”.

Russia’s Yekaterinburg and Japan’s Osaka are also bidding to organize the EXPO 2025.

The BIE mission visited Japan on March 6-8 and Russia – on April 2-4.

The aim of the BIE mission is to assess the feasibility and viability of the EXPO project, which is a necessary step to further advance the candidacy in the selection process.

The conclusion of the mission will be discussed in the Executive Committee of BIE in May, after which recommendations, based on the compliance of each project with the requirements of BIE, will be presented to the General Assembly of the Bureau.

For the first time, Azerbaijan participated in the Expo Milano 2015 with its national pavilion. More than three million people visited Azerbaijan’s pavilion at Expo Milano 2015. Azerbaijan’s national pavilion was of great interest to the participants of Antalya EXPO 2016 World Botanical Expo held in Turkey. At the EXPO 2017 in Astana, the country was represented by a pavilion prepared on the basis of the concept of “Land of Energy – energy from the past to future”.

