The volume of total investments of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan increased by 225 million euros in the first two months of 2018 and amounted to 3.042 billion euros by late February 2018, according to information posted on the bank's official website on April 9.

As of Jan.1, 2018, the EBRD allocated 2.817 billion euros to Azerbaijan.

The share of the private sector in the total volume of investments was 26 percent, which is seven percentage points less than in early 2018, according to the bank.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan paid 139 million euros to the EBRD. As a result, the total volume of the payments increased by seven percent up to 2,119 billion euros.

The bank's operating assets in Azerbaijan amounted to 850 million euros, showing an increase of 21.8 percent compared to early 2018.

The number of EBRD projects in Azerbaijan was 47. Since the end of last year, the Bank completed the implementation of three projects in the country.

In total, the EBRD implemented 165 projects in Azerbaijan. The portfolio of active projects as of late February 2018 amounted to 1.418 billion euros, which is 20.6 percent higher than the figure in late 2017.

Almost half of the EBRD active portfolio in Azerbaijan - 700 million euros or 49.4 percent fell on energy projects, 42.4 percent or 601 million euros - infrastructure projects, 5.2 percent (73 million euros) - projects in the sphere of industry, commerce and agribusiness. Another 3.17 percent (45 million euros) accounted for projects on financial institutions.

