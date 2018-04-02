By Trend

Azerbaijan’s postal operator, Azerpost LLC, has opened a department in the Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil District, source familiar with the matter told Trend April 2.

Currently, traditional postal services are provided to the population at the postal department.

“The list of services and financial services will be expanded in the future. The appeal on the possibility of providing financial services at the postal department has already been sent to the appropriate authorities,” the source said.

The opening of the postal department was taken into account when improving the village.

Azerpost LLC has an extensive network of postal services, which includes more than 1,500 offices throughout the country.

