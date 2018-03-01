By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Association of Producers and Exporters of Milk and Dairy Products has been established at the initiative of the producers of milk and dairy products with the support of the Economy Ministry, the ministry said in a message March 1.

The association will support the development of entrepreneurship in the production of milk and dairy products, the use of new technologies in this field, the growth of production and exports.

Samir Eyyubov has been elected chairman of the association’s board at the meeting on the association’s establishment.

Any legal entity and individual operating in the field of production of milk and dairy products can become a member of the association by providing the relevant documents.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz