By Trend

The US is interested in intensification of trade relations with Azerbaijan, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the US State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink said at the press-conference in Baku on February 7.

Touching upon the talks held with the Azerbaijani officials, Brink said that the sides discussed regional issues, including turning of Azerbaijan into a regional transport hub.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the US amounted to $781.8 million in 2017, about $720.5 million of which accounted for the import of US products, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

---

