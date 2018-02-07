By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to restore activity of housing construction cooperatives in the country, Kamran Nabizade, director general of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, said at the corporation’s meeting on February 7.

He said that this concerns cooperatives that are subordinate to the corporation.

“The goal of restoring the activity of cooperatives is to satisfy the housing needs of the Azerbaijani population,” he noted. “As you know, acceleration of economic growth leads to improvement of the social condition of the population. So it is necessary to meet the needs of those who want to buy an apartment.”

He added that it is planned to bring together all cooperatives after the restoration of their activity under the leadership of one company.

---

