The electronic map of Turkey will be available in the GoMap (www.gomap.az) system in the coming days, the Azerbaijani company SINAM told Trend on January 10.

The company is the executor of the GoMap.az project, which was initiated by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Turkey’s map is completely ready and adapted for the GoMap platform, the company notes. The agreement on including the map in GoMap was reached with the Turkish company Infotech, with which the project is being implemented at the partnership level.

It is noteworthy that expansion of the coverage of GoMap will make this service useful for tourists visiting Turkey.

Currently the platform allows to lay a single route on the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The GoMap electronic map is one of the first resources in the South Caucasus and Central Asia region, which is based on cloud technologies. The electronic map also contains photographs and descriptions of monuments of history and culture.

Moreover, there are plans to integrate the electronic map of Iran into GoMap as well.

