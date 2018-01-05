By Sara Israfilbayova

Azerbaijan doesn’t import poultry meat and its products from the Kostroma region of Russia, where bird flu was detected, so there is no need to impose a ban on the imports of these products.

Yolchu Khanvali, head of the press service of the State Veterinary Control Service under the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend that Azerbaijan imports poultry meat and its products from Turkey, Brazil and Ukraine, and eggs from Ukraine and Turkey.

Azerbaijan imposed a temporary ban on the import of poultry meat and its products after bird flu was detected in March-April last year in Moscow and the surrounding areas.

Russia exports to Azerbaijan mainly food products and agricultural raw materials, metals and metal products, machinery, equipment and vehicles, timber and pulp and paper products, chemical products, mineral products.

Russia is the main market for Azerbaijani fruit and vegetable products, accounting for 90 percent of exports of fruits and vegetables.

Even in winter Azerbaijan exports tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplants grown in greenhouses to Russia.

Azerbaijan is one of the main economic partners of Russia among the CIS countries. Interregional cooperation plays an important role in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations and the increase in trade turnover.

At present, enterprises of 71 regions of the Russian Federation cooperate directly with Azerbaijan. Fifteen regions of Russia have relevant agreements with Azerbaijan on trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

The trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan amounted to almost $951.32 million in January-June 2017.

Moreover, Azerbaijan will open its first Trade House in Russia in Arkhangelsk region.

Trade houses in foreign countries will facilitate the export process, promote an export of competitive Azerbaijani production and enable the countries to expand trade operations.

Azerbaijan’s first Trade House was opened in the Belarusian capital Minsk, on May 26.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz