By Rashid Shirinov

Member countries of the North-South Corridor project in January 2018 will discuss with the operators and freight forwarders of India the freight base of transportation to Europe, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC informed on December 26.

This issue was discussed in Baku by members of the working group on organization of cargo transportation and development of the transit potential of the North-South corridor.

Deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Igbal Huseynov and representatives of Russian, Belarusian and Iranian railway structures attended the event.

They also discussed the schedule of container train traffic from Iranian city of Astara to Moscow and in the opposite direction, as well as the opening of the Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan) railway section and various reports of the representatives of Iran and Azerbaijan.

At the end of the event, the participants signed relevant documents.

The International North-South Transport Corridor will connect Northern Europe with Southeastern Asia, as well as link railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. The corridor is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year at the initial stage and over 10 million tons of cargo in the future.

The corridor is expected to bring huge benefits to the Azerbaijani budget. The route enjoys several advantages compared to other transport corridors, as it is considered to be more profitable for each parameter than other alternative routes, including reduction of the distance and delivery time two or threefold.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz