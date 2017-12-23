By Trend

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission for economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation has been rescheduled for mid-January 2018, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry told Trend Dec. 23.

Earlier, it was planned to hold the meeting in Iran’s Astara on Dec. 25.

The ceremony to open a cargo terminal and the Astara (Azerbaijan) – Astara (Iran) railway as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor was also postponed for 2018.

Both events were to be held as part of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Iran amounted to almost $229 million in January-November 2017, more than $213 million of which accounted for the import of Iranian products.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz