Baku, Beijing shape shared vision for robust future in Eurasian geopolitics
Azerbaijan’s steady integration into the international community—fueled by its assertive and balanced foreign policy—is reshaping its role on the global stage. As a nation strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan is not only enhancing its regional influence but also expanding its ties with global powers. Among these, its deepening partnership with China—a country with outsized influence in global economics, infrastructure, and diplomacy—stands out as one of the most dynamic developments in Azerbaijan’s foreign relations.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!