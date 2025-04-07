IMF urges diplomatic dialogue, says Trump's tariffs threaten global trade

7 April 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

In a move that is likely to send ripples through the global economy, President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping set of tariff measures aimed at over 180 countries and territories. While the US president believes the new tariffs will boost investment in American markets, experts warn that the policy could have significant and far-reaching consequences for global economic stability, especially as the world enters a period of slow economic growth.

