Azerbaijan strives to build sustainable future with regional and European partnerships

4 April 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In addition to its domestic efforts, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key exporter of renewable energy to Europe. As part of this strategy, Azerbaijan has set a target of increasing its renewable energy capacity to 6 gigawatts by 2030. This ambitious goal is supported by several high-profile projects, most notably the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor."

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!