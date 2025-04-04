Azerbaijan strives to build sustainable future with regional and European partnerships
In addition to its domestic efforts, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key exporter of renewable energy to Europe. As part of this strategy, Azerbaijan has set a target of increasing its renewable energy capacity to 6 gigawatts by 2030. This ambitious goal is supported by several high-profile projects, most notably the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor."
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!