Azerbaijan ranks 4th in CIS for cargo transportation, reflecting strategic growth

1 April 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, Azerbaijan ranked 4th among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in terms of commercial cargo transportation, excluding pipeline transportation, according to the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee. With a total of 171 million tons of cargo transported, the country achieved a 5.7% increase in volume compared to 2023. This upward trend signifies the growing importance of Azerbaijan as a regional logistics hub, bolstered by its strategic location and the ongoing development of its transport infrastructure.

