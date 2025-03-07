Energy partnership takes center stage in Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations
The historical and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, grounded in shared cultural ties and political solidarity, continues to evolve, particularly in the realm of economic cooperation. In recent years, energy partnerships have emerged as the cornerstone of bilateral relations, underscoring the importance of infrastructure projects that enhance regional energy security and foster mutual economic growth.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!