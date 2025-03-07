Energy partnership takes center stage in Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations

7 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The historical and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, grounded in shared cultural ties and political solidarity, continues to evolve, particularly in the realm of economic cooperation. In recent years, energy partnerships have emerged as the cornerstone of bilateral relations, underscoring the importance of infrastructure projects that enhance regional energy security and foster mutual economic growth.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!