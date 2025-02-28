North-South Corridor gains momentum with Rasht-Astara railway plans
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was on an official visit to Tehran, stated that they expect the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line to begin soon. Speaking at a press conference with his counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, Lavrov noted that the Iranian side has completed all the necessary preparations for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, and the Russian side is pleased with this progress.
