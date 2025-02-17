Azerbaijan aims to leverage tourism with China to boost connectivity and trade

17 February 2025 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and China have steadily expanded their cooperation across multiple sectors, with 2024 marking a turning point in their relationship. The signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership has not only reinforced economic and trade ties but also opened new avenues for tourism and cultural exchange. As both countries work to enhance connectivity and facilitate travel, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as an emerging destination for Chinese visitors, while also encouraging greater outbound tourism to China.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has intensified efforts to attract Chinese tourists, leveraging its visa-free regime, increasing direct flights, and active participation in China’s tourism exhibitions. This expansion in people-to-people ties reflects a broader diplomatic approach—one that President Ilham Aliyev emphasized in his interview with China’s CGTN:

“We have exempted Chinese citizens from visa requirements. So, Chinese citizens do not need now even to apply for an electronic visa. Hopefully, Azerbaijani citizens will also soon have this opportunity. This will increase the number of tourists. This will definitely increase people-to-people contact, and public diplomacy will play its role.”

As Azerbaijan positions itself as a more accessible and attractive destination for Chinese travelers, what impact will this partnership have on tourism, and how will the simplification of the visa regime reshape the dynamics of visitor flows? How about the numbers between both states?

The Chinese tourism market presents one of the most lucrative opportunities for Azerbaijan’s hospitality sector. Official figures indicate a steady rise in visitor numbers, with 44,798 Chinese tourists arriving in Azerbaijan last year—double the number from 2023. This trend continues into 2025, with 2,603 Chinese tourists visiting in January alone—an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.

Azerbaijan’s tourism authorities, alongside private sector stakeholders, have been actively promoting the country’s attractions in China. Participation in international tourism exhibitions, collaborations with travel agencies, and targeted marketing campaigns are boosting Azerbaijan’s visibility among Chinese travelers. There has been a noticeable annual increase in the flow of tourists from China, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. Furthermore, the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting China is also on the rise. Although business trips currently dominate this travel, there is an observable increase in the number of leisure trips as well. The local tourism sector remains engaged in this area and is working to further strengthen relations.

At the same time, Azerbaijanis are showing increasing interest in visiting China. Business travel has traditionally dominated Azerbaijani trips to China, but leisure travel is also on the rise—10,602 Azerbaijani tourists visited China last year, marking a 91% increase compared to 2023.

Middle Corridor and tourism: a broader economic context

Beyond tourism, Azerbaijan’s role in the Middle Corridor is deepening economic ties with China, opening further opportunities for trade, logistics, and business tourism. As a critical segment of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Azerbaijan’s Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Alat Free Economic Zone play a significant role in facilitating East-West trade.

The potential opening of the Zangazur Corridor, which would create a new direct land connection between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, is another factor that could boost both trade and tourism. With improved connectivity, business interactions will increase, naturally leading to a greater flow of visitors between the two countries.

China recognizes Azerbaijan’s geographical significance at the crossroads of North-South and East-West transit routes. As a historic part of the Silk Road and a modern hub for logistics and transport, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a stable and reliable partner in China-Europe trade relations—a status that also strengthens its appeal as a destination for Chinese investors and tourists alike.

The deepening strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China is expected to further stimulate the tourism sector, creating new business opportunities and strengthening cultural ties. The anticipated visa-free regime for Azerbaijani citizens traveling to China could significantly increase outbound tourism, fostering greater exchange between the two nations.

Since Azerbaijan’s independence, trade and travel ties with China—especially through the Urumqi route—have been expanding. Chinese companies have been effectively operating in our country for a long time, primarily in the fields of industry, energy, infrastructure, information technology, trade, and agriculture. Furthermore, Chinese enterprises are increasingly improving their understanding of Azerbaijan's commercial environment, market opportunities, and industrial policies. As a result, their interest in investment and cooperation has grown significantly. Our country has a trade representative office in China, and Azerbaijani Trade Houses have been established in Urumqi, Luzhou, and Shanghai. Now, as direct flight connections increase and new infrastructure projects boost regional mobility, the two countries are poised to take their tourism partnership to the next level.

With strategic investments, streamlined visa policies, and a shared vision for economic and cultural exchange, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key destination for Chinese travelers, while also expanding opportunities for Azerbaijanis to explore China’s vast tourism landscape.