Trump-Putin-Zelensky call signals shift in global power dynamics [COMMENTARY]

15 February 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The first major conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place on February 12, lasting an hour and a half, with the primary focus on the Russia-Ukraine war. Discussions also covered Iran’s nuclear program, Middle Eastern affairs, energy, artificial intelligence, and the influence of the dollar. Trump described the call as "prolonged and very productive," stating that an agreement was reached on the need to halt human losses in Ukraine: "We agreed that the appropriate team should immediately begin negotiations." He expressed hope that this dialogue would mark the start of efforts to end the war. Both leaders agreed to continue direct contact, with a planned in-person meeting in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Putin invited Trump to Moscow.

