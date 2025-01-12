Azerbaijan's COP29: Overcoming challenges and securing global success

12 January 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's role in the global fight against climate change took center stage during COP29, hosted in Baku. The event, which drew participants from nearly every corner of the world, became a significant achievement for the country, overcoming various obstacles and challenges. In a recent interview, President Ilham Aliyev reflected on the experience, shedding light on the complexities involved, the outcomes for Azerbaijan and the world, and how the event strengthened the country's global standing.

Turning a challenge into a success

Hosting COP29 was no small feat for Azerbaijan. The country faced the daunting task of organizing a high-level international event with just 11 months of preparation, a far shorter timeline than previous hosts. Despite limited time and resources, Azerbaijan's strong potential, honed through years of experience in organizing global events, proved instrumental. President Aliyev emphasized that the success of COP29 was not just a result of physical preparation but also of Azerbaijan’s robust diplomatic standing and diversified foreign policy. These assets allowed the country to bridge divides between countries in the Global South and Global North, creating an atmosphere of collaboration.

A major achievement at COP29 was the resolution of the contentious issue surrounding the carbon market, specifically Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This agreement had eluded consensus for nearly a decade, yet it was resolved in Baku, marking a pivotal moment in global climate negotiations. The President pointed out that the event demonstrated Azerbaijan’s ability to facilitate meaningful progress in international discussions, despite its relatively small contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Overcoming political challenges

While the event was hailed as a success, it was not without its challenges. Azerbaijan faced attempts to discredit the event, including a political boycott orchestrated by some countries. President Aliyev revealed that even French officials tried to persuade other leaders not to attend. Despite these efforts, the boycott failed, with 80 heads of state and government attending, further cementing Azerbaijan’s reputation as a reliable international partner.

In another unexpected turn, the President of the European Commission, who had initially confirmed attendance, ultimately did not participate. This raised questions about political motives and the EU’s involvement in global climate negotiations. Despite this, the President noted that the absence did not diminish the success of COP29, with the Secretary-General of the United Nations attending both the opening and closing ceremonies, reinforcing the significance of the event.

A legacy for the future

One of the most tangible outcomes of COP29 was the increase in climate financing. While some had unrealistic expectations around a $1 trillion pledge, Azerbaijan’s leadership helped secure a more achievable figure of $300 billion, three times the amount originally agreed upon. This commitment to increased funding for climate action will have lasting implications for both Azerbaijan and the wider global community.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s emphasis on green initiatives was evident in the 14 proposals it put forward during COP29, demonstrating the country’s commitment to the global green transition. The President also highlighted the innovative Troika mechanism between current, past, and future COP hosts, which will foster cooperation and build upon the successes achieved in previous COPs, including COP28 in the UAE.

For Azerbaijan, COP29 was more than just a diplomatic success; it was a chance to introduce the country to a global audience. The President remarked that many first-time visitors to Baku were deeply impressed by the country’s active society, educated workforce, and the city’s beauty and comfort. This positive image will undoubtedly help combat misinformation and enhance Azerbaijan's standing on the world stage.