Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic line between Baku, Astana promises to enhance regional connectivity

29 July 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Practical works for the construction of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are expected to start in 2024, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel said. According to him, a contractor company is currently being selected for this.

“First, it is necessary to manufacture the cable, then bring it to the Caspian Sea and lower to the bottom. Most of the project will be completed this year and next year,” the ambassador noted.

The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line project is a project to lay high-speed fiber-optic cable lines between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia through the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

The goal of the project is to form a Digital Silk Way between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan by laying trunk cable lines that allow the transmission of large volumes of data through the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijani experts believe that constructing the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will stimulate positive economic development for Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and for the states of Central and Central Asia.

Economist Natig Jafarly noted that installing the fiber-optic cable line will enhance communication stability and speed within the region and extend connectivity to other countries through Azerbaijan.

"This will benefit Azerbaijan, Central Asian republics, and Kazakhstan by integrating the line into the international network. As a result, the project will bolster the global significance of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan."

According to another economist Elshad Mammadov believes that the agreements and efforts related to the construction of the joint Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic cable line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will significantly boost regional economic development.

"In the coming years and even decades, regional economic growth is expected to be a major driver of overall economic progress. Therefore, developing such infrastructure is crucial, especially given the role of information and communication technologies in today's economy, as well as the importance of data transfer and increased internet speeds."

"The construction of this cable line is anticipated to positively impact the economic development of Central Asian countries. Additionally, it will contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy and the growth of its non-oil sector," he concluded.

The successful completion of this infrastructure project promises to enhance regional connectivity, foster economic growth, and strengthen the strategic importance of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the global stage.

