Analyzing Azerbaijan's banking sector growth & trends

24 July 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

As of July 1 this year, Azerbaijan's banking sector has demonstrated robust growth, with total assets reaching 50 billion 328.1 million manats, marking an impressive 11.3% increase compared to the same period last year. This expansion underscores the sector's resilience and its pivotal role in the country's economic landscape.

