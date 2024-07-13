Baku-Islamabad relations at new stage: President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Pakistan

13 July 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Pakistan represents a crucial step in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries. The two-day visit featured a range of activities, including the signing of significant agreements and discussions focused on deepening cooperation across various sectors.

It is worth recalling that President Ilham Aliyev received a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport. The welcome included a guard of honor, a 21-gun salute, and a red carpet reception, showcasing the high regard and respect Pakistan holds for Azerbaijan and its leadership. This ceremonial reception underscores the importance of the visit and the warm relations between the two nations.

During the visit, several key agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, focusing on enhancing cooperation in multiple fields such as trade, energy, defence, education, and culture. These documents lay the groundwork for future collaborations and joint ventures, signalling a robust and multi-faceted partnership.

Agreements aimed at boosting bilateral trade and economic ties were a major highlight. Both countries are keen to explore opportunities in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textile industries. On the other hand, the memorandum on energy cooperation included joint ventures in oil and gas exploration as well as renewable energy projects. This aligns with Azerbaijan's expertise in the energy sector and Pakistan's growing energy needs.

It is worth noting that both countries signed agreements to enhance cooperation in defence production and military training. This is part of a broader strategy to strengthen security ties and regional stability. Documents were also signed to promote educational exchanges and cultural programs, fostering people-to-people connections and mutual understanding.

Note that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is built on several key principles that highlight their mutual respect and strategic partnership.

Both countries share deep historical and cultural connections, which provide a strong foundation for their bilateral relations. These ties are celebrated and reinforced through various cultural exchange programs. Azerbaijan and Pakistan have consistently supported each other on international platforms. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise Azerbaijan's independence and has supported its stance on the former Garabagh conflict. Similarly, Azerbaijan supports Pakistan's position on Kashmir.

Eventually, both nations view each other as strategic partners in the region. They cooperate closely in fields such as defence, energy, and trade, recognising the mutual benefits of such collaborations. Economic cooperation is a cornerstone of both countries’ relationships. Azerbaijan and Pakistan are working to enhance bilateral trade and investment, exploring new areas for economic partnership.

Also Baku and Islamabad share a common interest in regional stability and security. Their defence cooperation and joint efforts in counter-terrorism initiatives reflect this shared priority.

Today, President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Pakistan symbolises a deepening of ties that are likely to grow stronger in the coming years. The agreements signed during this visit pave the way for increased cooperation and mutual benefit. The emphasis on trade, energy, defence, and cultural exchanges highlights a comprehensive approach to bilateral relations.

And this visit has significantly advanced the Azerbaijan-Pakistan relationship, setting the stage for a robust partnership that encompasses various strategic areas. The visit underscores the commitment of both nations to work together for mutual benefit and regional stability.

