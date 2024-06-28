Azerbaijan's economic influence in Georgia: Robust partnership

28 June 2024 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

In recent years, the economic relationship between Azerbaijan and Georgia has flourished, underscored by Azerbaijan's substantial investments and pivotal role as a trade partner and energy supplier. As Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted during a joint press conference in Tbilisi, Azerbaijan stands as one of the largest investors in Georgia, reflecting a deepening bilateral cooperation that spans various sectors.

Azerbaijan's investment footprint in Georgia has expanded significantly, solidifying its position as a key economic player in the region. The strategic partnership between the two nations has fostered mutual economic benefits, with Azerbaijani investments injecting vitality into Georgia's economy. These investments span diverse industries, contributing to job creation, infrastructure development, and technological advancement.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia is poised to surpass $900 million in 2023, marking a notable 15% increase from the previous year. This surge underscores the robust trade ties between the two countries, driven by mutual interests in expanding commercial exchanges and leveraging geographic advantages for seamless market access.

Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy supplier to Georgia has been pivotal for both nations. Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, not only plays a crucial role in supplying energy but also ranks among the largest taxpayers in Georgia. This underscores SOCAR's significant economic contribution to Georgia's fiscal framework, further cementing bilateral economic ties beyond mere trade figures.

The partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia extends beyond bilateral relations, influencing the broader regional and global energy landscape. Azerbaijan's access to international markets through Georgia has facilitated enhanced connectivity and energy security across the region. Projects like the Southern Gas Corridor have not only diversified energy supply routes but have also positioned Azerbaijan as a key player in the global energy market.

Looking ahead, the economic prospects between Azerbaijan and Georgia appear promising. Continued investment in infrastructure, energy projects, and technology will likely further strengthen economic integration and collaboration. As Azerbaijan continues to diversify its investments and deepen its engagement in Georgia, the partnership is expected to yield mutual benefits and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

Azerbaijan's status as one of the largest investors in Georgia reflects a dynamic partnership built on shared economic interests, strategic cooperation in energy, and robust trade relations. As both countries navigate future opportunities and challenges, their bilateral ties are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of the South Caucasus region and beyond.

