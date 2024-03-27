Azerbaijan-China relations: Insights on COP29 collaboration, beyond [EXCLUSIVE]

27 March 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Against the background of the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and China, it is observed that many serious steps have been taken recently. The fact that Azerbaijan forms the main segment of the Great Silk Road between the East and the West and the growing interest of Europe in the Chinese economy in this regard stimulates the development of both political and economic relations between the two countries.

It is no coincidence that this year, Azerbaijan is hosting the COP29 international conference on climate change, which is the main goal of the world. From this point of view, the cooperation of a state with wide opportunities like China with Azerbaijan in this sphere is very important.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, expressed Azerbaijan's eagerness to engage in discussions with China regarding COP29 issues in an interview with Global Times.

The relationship between Azerbaijan and China is characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and growing economic ties. Both countries continue to explore opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, contributing to regional stability and development.

Commenting on the views of Hikmat Hajiyev, as well as touching on Azerbaijan-China relations, Dr. Frank Musmar, an Executive Advisory Board President for the University of Maryland Global Campus, an Advisory member at the Abrahamic Accord Business Circle, a Board Member at Paris Metropolitan University answered several questions in an interview with AZERNEWS.

Q: Mr. Frank Musmar, why does Hikmet Hajiyev emphasize the importance of initial consultations and discussions with China regarding COP29 negotiations?

A: Relations and partnerships with China have been a top priority for Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev set new priorities for developing the country, which will focus on further digital transformation, renewable energies, economic and social development, and strengthening ties with friendly countries and partners such as China. Azerbaijan perceives China as a source of knowledge, expertise, and technological advancement.

It is worth mentioning that the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Accordingly, Hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan and receiving support from the international community demonstrates the respect and confidence that the international community has for Azerbaijan. The importance of initial consultations and discussions with China regarding COP29 appears from the People's Republic of China's position as one of the leading countries in the world. Therefore, having initial consultations and discussions to understand China's position in the negotiation process is crucial for Azerbaijan.

Q: How does Azerbaijan intend to collaborate with China within the framework of COP29, particularly concerning the voice of the Global South?

A: As one of China’s leading trade partners in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing relations with China in all spheres. Azerbaijan is willing to collaborate with China within the framework of COP29 to emphasize the importance of the south corridor. One of the most remarkable examples of this successful cooperation could be observed in the field of economy and trade, which is fundamentally a result of the partnership created by the “BRI” Initiative. Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support this important global initiative, and our government has significantly contributed to its realization. In this context, projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, initiated by Azerbaijan, and the commissioning of the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat, eventually resulted in the formation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Q: Can you elaborate on Azerbaijan's expectations regarding its role as the host of COP29 and its relationship with international partners, including China?

A: The Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan is a highly significant event, with outcomes that hold relevance for Azerbaijan and the world. It will be a mark in history to comment on the new climate plans from Baku and determine whether the world can get back on a global emissions trajectory in line with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C this century, as required by science under the Paris Agreement. China is leading the world in renewables. Wind and solar energy are expected to overtake coal in the country's electricity production capacity for the first time in 2024, making up 40% of total installed capacity. Accordingly, the relationship with China is significant to learn from their experiences in green Energy.

Q: How do you evaluate China and Azerbaijan's economic and political relations?

A: China recognized Azerbaijan’s independence in December 1991 and established official diplomatic channels with Azerbaijan shortly after in April 1992. President Ilham Aliyev has visited China five times since his tenure as president began in 2003. Azerbaijan’s energetic foreign policy, for example, its term on the UN Security Council and its current role as head of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as its efforts to build international understanding and support for its position in the conflict with Armenia over Karabakh, are likely factors in Baku’s engagement with Beijing. The geographic realities make Azerbaijan and China integral to each other’s overland transit ambitions. From January to November 2018, the trade volume between China and Azerbaijan was 1.165 billion US dollars. In 2015, the two countries signed the Memorandum of Understanding of the Silk Road Economic Belt between China and Azerbaijan, which has provided opportunities for cooperative development.

