Instead of being obsessed with Armenians' fate, let West repay its dark past

15 October 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The trickeries of Armenia and France have no borders. Armenian media outlets circulated a statement and presented it as if a joint statement by 34 countries. However, according to the official webpage of the Human Rights Council, it has been delivered virtually on behalf of France and Armenia only. Moreover, on the one hand, the statement speaks about the rights of separatists, on the other hand, it points out that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Armenia and Azerbaijan should be fully respected. Supporting the separatist movement in Azerbaijan and expressing full respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity are two totally different notions. Even the idiots can understand it easily, but France and Armenia do not.

It is worth noting that the words in the statement remind me of the rhetoric of the Garabagh clique which usurped power in Yerevan and robbed the country over twenty years. Like the statement, the clique, which had invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, used to say that they respected the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. By the way, the statement should have condemned those who forced Armenians to leave Garabagh, not to accept Azerbaijani citizenship, but not Azerbaijan. They again removed a group of Armenians from Garabagh and made them a tool for their political game - as if they thought that they could put pressure on Pashinyan. They tried to overthrow Pashinyan several times but failed. At last, they resorted to playing with the demography of Armenia. As is known, when the clique was in power, the economy of Armenia stagnated. The GDP ebbed and flowed between $13-18bn for 10 years from 2008-2018. Armenian economy managed to overpass the psychological point of $18bn during Pashinyan. Thus, Pashinyan challenged the Garabagh clique with the economy. So, the clique aims to strike back Pashinyan with his own weapons. Thus, pointing to Azerbaijan as the reason for the migration of Armenians from the Garabagh is groundless and slanderous.

Meanwhile, it should not be forgotten that it is not only the clique but also Yerevan and France, the architects of the heinous statement, who are keen to take advantage of the calamities of civilians. Otherwise, they would have helped Azerbaijan on reintegration. However, Armenia had propagated hatred against Azerbaijan for 30 years and after 2020 France started to continue the propaganda, let alone assisting Azerbaijan. France intends to increase tension in the region and disrupt the peace process by discriminating against Azerbaijanis and baseless accusations against Azerbaijan. Because the more conflict continues, the more fruitful conditions be developed for Paris to station in the region. In addition, keeping in mind that half a million Armenians live in France, the ongoing conflict will also help to recruit votes for good.

Another proof that France is not interested in peace and is biased, is the stance of Paris. For example, France has never voiced the fate of one million refugees and IDPs, of different origins who found shelter in Azerbaijan, dispelled by Armenia. As a matter of course, the heinous document initiated by the two sister countries is not excluded and the fate of these refugees and IDPs was not touched on.

Meanwhile, they incorrectly called Armenian migrants "refugees" in abundance in the statement. We say incorrectly because these people cannot be "refugees" thanks to the shortsightedness of Armenian politicians. As is known, a refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their country in order to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster. Since Yerevan granted citizenship to the Armenian residents of Garabagh, they cannot be considered refugees but ordinary Armenian citizens returning to their motherland. Secondly, Azerbaijan proclaimed that Armenian residents of Garabagh are its citizens and it will provide all basic needs for these people. These people left Garabagh on their own desire. So, if a person leaves one country on his/her own desire, he/she is not considered a refugee but a migrant. Otherwise, given that dozens of Hayk leave Armenia every year, in this case, the world, including France, should accuse Armenia of ethnic cleansing.

To top it all off, France, Armenia, and other countries who endorsed the heinous statement are the last countries to accuse Azerbaijan of something. The world has not and will not forget the atrocities conducted by several of these countries. Take Japan, for example. A country that buried hundreds of Chinese alive in the first half of the last century cannot teach us anything about human rights. As for the United Kingdom, it is well known that local people of former British Colonies were exterminated. The number of Indigenous people in the USA, Australia, and New Zealand is tantamount to roughly zero. They are not represented in the economy, politics, art, and so on.

Belgium's concerns over human rights are another comedy. It had better to pay compensation to the forechildren of the Congolese rather than being obsessed with the fate of Armenians for Belgium. As is known, during the dark colonial period in accordance with the order of greedy and bloodthirsty Belgian king Leopold II, a quota was determined for all Congolese to harvest natural rubber. Hands of any Congolese who failed to harvest the proper volume of rubber were chopped off and this bloody inhuman policy continued until the initiate of the last century.

Spanish vandalism of the Latin American Indians does not lag behind Belgium's atrocities in Congo. Bartolome de las Casas's book gives detailed information about the Indian Massacres conducted by the Spanish. The atrocities extended to such a degree that even Spanish clergyman Bartolome de las Casas could not endure.

To give it its due, none of the vandalism and atrocities conducted during the dark colonial period, cannot be compared with deeds conducted by France. French atrocities in Africa, the Far East, and the Caribbean can be called the epos of atrocities.

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews' staff journalist

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz