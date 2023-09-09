Artificial repatriation of Armenians is terrorism against Western Azerbaijanis

9 September 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Terminologically, repatriation refers to the return of a person or a community from a displaced place to their home country after conflicts. Neither the name repatriate nor the process of repatriation can be applied to all situations. However, Armenians, who are able to present themselves in every situation that is convenient for them, have managed to skillfully abuse the terms repatriate and repatriation.

According to information obtained from some sources, Armenia has already started the ‘repatriation’ process. Thus, the Armenians, who throughout the history have been nomads all over the world, planned to return to their "own lands" from France, Russia, Lebanon, Syria and other countries, which are their main patrons. Those lands that they recognized for the first time after migrating to the South Caucasus in 1828 on the basis of the Turkmenchay Treaty. It is questionable to what extent the return of Armenians who have lived in foreign countries for many years to these lands can correspond to the concept of repatriation.

Speaking on the matter, a political analyst, the head of the Middle East Research Center, and Azerbaijani-based think tank, Sadraddin Soltanin, gave a detailed explanation to AZERNEWS. According to him, it is illogical to call Armenians repatriates in general. Because the history of the arrival of Armenians to the South Caucasus region, including present-day Armenia, is known.

"After 1828, they migrated to the South Caucasus and got acquainted with these lands. Armenians are not considered indigenous population of present-day Armenia. For this reason, calling Armenians repatriates, as well as their repatriation to Armenia, is not logically and legally correct."

Sadraddin Soltan emphasized that the Armenians also relocated people of Armenian origin who did not belong to Azerbaijan’s Garabagh during the 30-year occupation period.

"During the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenians regularly transferred Armenians from different countries of the world to those territories. This shows that they lived illegally in those areas during the mentioned period. Currently, those illegally resettled Armenians consider themselves to be ‘true’ residents of present-day Armenia. Relocating Armenians from different countries of the world, especially Syria and Lebanon, to the border regions with Azerbaijan is considered an illegal step taken by Armenia and an artificial settlement. This also means the occupation of the territory of Azerbaijan. Because Western Azerbaijani Turks lived in the border regions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. 35 years ago, in 1988, they were expelled from Western Zangazur, Goycha and Erivan and forcibly stripped of their Armenian citizenship. With this, the human rights of up to 300,000 Azerbaijani Turks were violated. Their rights are protected by international law, which is the relevant UN convention. That is, Armenia and its patrons committed a crime 35 years ago by depriving nearly 300,000 Azerbaijani Turks of their citizenship. At present, they want to settle Armenians, who are called repatriates, in those areas. It is doubtful whether they are really citizens of Armenia," Sadraddin Soltan undelined.

The expert clarified to what extent the Armenians who were transferred from the Middle Eastern countries to present-day Armenia are eligible for the status of repatriates. He said that Armenians living in Lebanon and Syria may have more connections with Iran and Iraq than with Armenia. Therefore, transferring those who came from abroad under the name of repatriates to Western Azerbaijan or Armenia is against international law.

"This is the forced occupation of the lands of Western Azerbaijanis by Armenians. Also, this is considered a territorial, moral and political terror against Western Azerbaijanis," he added.

Sadreddin Soltan also mentioned some facts about Armenia's artificial repatriation plan. He said that the Armenians who were transferred to present-day Armenia belong to the countries where they are currently more common.

"Potentially, Armenians mostly live in France, Russia, Syria and Lebanon. Recently, the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the number of Armenians in Russia is greater than the population in Armenia. That is, there could potentially be migration to Armenia from the countries listed under the name of repatriate. However, the standard of living of Armenians in Russia, France and Lebanon is much better than that of Armenians living in Armenia. In particular, the social, cultural, economic and even psychological environment in Lebanon and Syria differs from Armenia. Therefore, the probability of their repatriation is low," the expert noted.

Regarding the question of what measures the Azerbaijani side will take on this issue, the expert noted that one of the conditions of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the restoration of the violated citizenship rights of Western Azerbaijanis. If their rights are not restored, the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan may not last long. Because Official Baku cannot accept the violated rights of nearly 300,000 people. For example, Armenians talk about the security and rights of Armenian minority living in Garabagh. In this case, Azerbaijan also demands protection of the rights of 300,000 compatriots.

"I think that the Azerbaijani side will not turn a blind eye to the illegal step taken by Armenia, as well as will continue its activities in the international world and at political tables related to the process of restoring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis," S. Soltan concluded.

