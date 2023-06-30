30 June 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

At a time when the world is struggling with global warming and environmental problems, Armenia is doing the exact opposite. As is know, Armenia has started to illegally build a new metallurgical plant in the territory of Arazdayan, which borders Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AR, with the help of foreign forces. And the most dangerous thing is that this plant is being constructed in an area close to the Aras river flowing across the territories of neighboring states. this completely violation of the agreement based on the United Nations' Espoo Convention, and ecologically it poses a serious threat to the territory of Azerbaijan as well as Iran.

"I think before any Development in a given Country Consultantion need to be made and the Community should be at forefront of to give their views."

Stephen Anguva, the Shikoli National Coordinator Network of TB Champions, Kenya commented on the processes, speaking to Azernews.

"The presence of Hundreds of potentially toxic substances in the environment, cause serious harm to the water, air, soil and even food, which is consumed by human beings," Stephen told.

According to him, the issue of environment and health is the most important aspect of our life, therefore if anyone pollutes the environment then the effects are immediately seen in human health.

The expert told that the world is boud up with the oxygen, the air we breathe therefore any discharge of toxic chemicals will affect other countries in the region and accross the world. For this reason, during the construction of the plant, first of all, any danger to human health should be taken into consideration and serious consultations should be conducted in this area.

According to another expert in environmental science Maryam Danesh from Washington and Lee University USA, there can be various reasons for the perceived lack of decisive action, including complex geopolitical dynamics, ongoing diplomatic efforts, or differing priorities among nations.

In a comment for for Azernews, Marryam emphasized that a global challenge to solve the problem can play a paramount role.

"A global call for action can be beneficial in raising awareness and encouraging Western forces, as well as the international community, to address ecological crises with greater attention and urgency," the expert said.

Maryam also underlined that adequate prevention of problems often involves a combination of measures such as education and awareness, promoting sustainable practices, enforcing regulations, fostering international cooperation, and addressing crux of a matter through responsible decision-making at all levels.

