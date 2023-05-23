Demise of Vardanyan's political era: Armenia no longer has ability to change course of history - expert

23 May 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ruben Vardanyan, the self-declared prime minister of the so-called nagorno-karabakh, has again appeared among the critics who popped out with reaction to the statement of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting in Brussels on the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He recently voiced some criticism and threat against Nikol Pashinyan. Calling the actions of the Armenian authorities dangerous, Vardanyan said that Nikol Pashinyan is trying to "enslave Armenian society".

"I think that he made this statement in an attempt to remind himself, so as not let himself leave the scene, and once again actualize, emphasize that he is a political opponent of the current Prime Minister of Armenia. And make some kind of application for his obscure political future".

This was told by the Russian military expert, general director of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia), Igor Korotchenko in a comment for Azernews, while discussing Vardanyan's recent statements. He said that this will not anyhow affect the balance of power in the political class of Armenia.

"Vardanyan is a parachute candidate. Because, despite the fact that he is a multimillionaire, a man with huge connections, he could not become a significant factor in Armenian politics.

Today, for him, all these statements are the last attempt to jump on the bandwagon of the outgoing train in order to mean something in the future," the military expert said.

According to him, Vardanyan is no longer a citizen of Russia, and secondly, his intervention in Karabakh was a game of international Armenians, including part of the Russian-Armenian diaspora.

"Vardanyan, as an international financier, has developed connections not only with the Russian elite, but he has operated in France with no less success and has great connections in the United States," the expert said.

However, the expert noted that Vardanyan, a project of the Armenian Diaspora, was not successful with an attempt to stake on his wealth in order to tear Karabakh off Azerbaijan. According to him, Pashinyan watered down all his plans.

"Although on account of his billions, Vardanyan was unable to change the established political convention of the Armenian elites. Today, Pashinyan reflects the convention on the opinions of the majority of Armenians regarding who they want to see as an example at the head of the Armenian state. Attempts to undermine the monopoly of Pashinyan's power by so many circles and politicians in Armenia were not successful. Therefore, Pashinyan defeated the opposition and attempts of the world Armenian diaspora, and part of the Armenian-Russian diaspora, as well as letting Vardanyan move further from Karabakh to Yerevan and managed to stay in power. I don't think that Vardanyan has a political future. His talents as a financier cannot be converted into political capital," the expert opined.

And when asked how the relationship between the Armenian government and Vardanyan could end, the expert said that the Armenian society has already accepted the existing reality.

"The Armenian society has already reconciled with the existing reality. There is a group of revanchists who are determined to continue some kind of terrorist military operations. But the majority of Armenian citizens support Pashinyan, thereby betting that the page of the 30-year-old confrontation has been turned. Armenia no longer has the ability to change the course of history. In my opinion, the majority of the Armenian society has already come to terms with this. They want normal development, a normal state, and not expansion and seizure of foreign territories," the expert concluded.

