Baku court resumes high-profile trial over war crimes committed by Armenian nationals

12 June 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A significant court proceeding is currently underway in Azerbaijan involving individuals of Armenian origin accused of grave violations of international and domestic law during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The hearing is taking place at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. The trial centres on 15 individuals charged with a wide range of war crimes and crimes against humanity, allegedly committed during the decades-long occupation of Garabagh and surrounding regions by Armenian forces and their illegal armed groups.

Victims of the crimes provided testimony at a previous hearing, detailing atrocities that include genocide, torture, forced displacement, persecution, and military robbery. The accused are believed to have held leadership or operational roles within the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", a structure created by Armenia in the previously occupied territories.

The list of defendants includes high-ranking figures such as:

Arayik Harutyunyan

Arkadi Ghukasyan

Bako Sahakyan

Davit Ishkhanyan

David Babayan

Vasili Beglaryan

among others.

They are being tried under numerous articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including but not limited to:

Article 100 – Waging an aggressive war

Article 103 – Genocide

Article 105 – Destruction of the population

Article 107 – Forced displacement

Article 113 – Torture

Article 214 – Terrorism

Article 218 – Creation of a criminal organisation

Article 279 – Creation of illegal armed groups

The Azerbaijani side has framed the trial as part of its commitment to justice and accountability for crimes committed during the occupation. The court proceedings are expected to continue over the coming months, with extensive evidence and witness testimonies being presented.